SAN MATEO, Calif. (BCN) — Police in San Mateo on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly scamming elderly residents out of hundreds of thousands of dollars via fake home maintenance repairs.

Ricardo Sandoval, 44, of Newman, was arrested on suspicion of three counts of financial elder abuse and three counts of contracting without a license, according to the San Mateo Police Department. Police said the unlicensed furnace installer preyed on elderly customers by falsely representing repairs and installations.

KRON On is streaming news live now

He charged the customers more than $250,000 since 2019, police said. Sandoval self-surrendered on Wednesday at the San Mateo County Jail on an arrest warrant.

Police said Sandoval targeted established customers of his employer by offering services on the side at a lower cost and would then charge high rates and would do little or no work. Police began investigating Sandoval for financial elder abuse in August 2021 after concerned family members of one of the victims came forward.

Police said the scheme spanned several cities within the county. Detectives and the Contractors State License Board conducted a forensic financial audit and inspected homes of some of the victims and confirmed they were either grossly overcharged or that work had not been performed, police said.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.