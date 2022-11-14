ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested one person after they allegedly robbed an employee at a gas station, according to a statement from Antioch Police Department.

On Sunday afternoon, officers were called to the Safeway fuel station near Deer Valley Road due to a report of a robbery nearby. Witnesses told police that the suspect allegedly assaulted an employee and brandished a knife before he stole merchandise out from behind the counter.

Police say that officers arrived on scene and detained the suspect at a shopping center nearby. Throughout the investigation, officers say they found the stolen merchandise in the suspect’s possession before they arrested him on suspicion of the robbery. The suspect was booked into Martinez Detention Facility for his suspected crimes.