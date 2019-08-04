Police arrest suspect after 29-hour standoff in Palo Alto

PALO ALTO (KRON) – Following a 29-hour standoff in Palo Alto that began Friday morning, police have now arrested a suspect.

Authorities arrested 29-year-old Adam Allen Smith on Saturday afternoon.

Police received a call from a woman inside a home in the 300 block of Tennessee Lane.

She said she was with a female friend and her friends boyfriend. The woman told police that the man had tried to strangle her friend.

Officials say the two women locked themselves inside of a bedroom to get away from the armed suspect.

As instructed by police, the women then climbed out of the bedroom window to meet officers outside.

The victim received medical attention for her visible neck injuries and was released at the scene.

Officers said they could see Smith pacing inside the house with a handgun.

SWAT and Crisis Negotiation teams also arrived on the scene to try to get Smith to surrender peacefully.

Authorities say that Smith threatened to shoot anyone who came inside the home to arrest him.

A robot was eventually sent into the home to better communicate with the suspect, however, Smith fired his gun at the robot which caused damage.

During the standoff, police were able to obtain a warrant for his arrest, in addition to a Gun Violence Restraining Order, which requires the suspect to give his gun to authorities.

An Emergency Protective Restraining Order was also obtained for the victim to protect her against future domestic violence acts involving Smith.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, SWAT crews put chemical agents into the home.

Police say within 15 minutes, Smith came out the back door but refused to comply with officers.

This led officers to fire a less-lethal weapon at his stomach.

After a minor struggle, officers were able to take him into custody.

Police recovered the suspects gun and say it was loaded with an illegal high-capacity magazine.

The fire department took Smith to a hospital for medical treatment ahead of being booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Police say he was booked for the arrest warrant issued for domestic violence and assault likely to produce great bodily injuries, felony vandalism, malicious and willful discharge of a firearm at an inhabited dwelling, and for three misdemeanors which include resisting arrest, possession of a large-capacity magazine, and failure to register a handgun in California.

As police continue to investigate, anyone with information is asked to call the 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413.

LATEST POSTS: