Police arrest suspect in armed robbery at Santa Rosa gas station

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Santa Rosa Police Department arrested the suspect involved in an armed robbery at a Shell gas station on July 14.

At around 1:30 a.m. on July 14, a man identified as 28-year-old Louis Thomas Holmes walked into the store with what looked like a rifle or shotgun.

Holmes put the gun on the back of a customer who was at the front counter, demanding money.

He was given cash from the register in addition to stealing a victim’s wallet.

Holmes then fled northbound on Corby Avenue.

While investigating, authorities shared security footage of the armed robbery to Facebook, Twitter, Nextdoor and YouTube.

Shortly after, multiple tips were received and detectives followed leads to identify and arrest the suspect.

On Thursday at around 11 a.m., detectives located the suspect as his work.

Holmes was taken into custody without incident.

A search warrant was issued at his Santa Rosa home.

During the search, police located a replica firearm in addition to other items of evidence related to the robbery.

Holmes was arrested on multiple counts, including: robbery, violation of parole, burglary, possession of ammunition and possession of drugs.

He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail.