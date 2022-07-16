FAIRFIELD, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Fairfield have arrested a suspect on suspicion of an armed robbery that occurred last week.

Omari Garland, 30, of Fairfield, was arrested on suspicion of felony robbery, according to the Fairfield Police Department. Police said Garland assaulted a 70-year-old man and took the man’s cellphone at gunpoint at the man’s home in the 1500 block of Gulf Drive on July 7.

The robbery was captured on home video, according to police. Investigators were able to identify Garland as the suspect, and he was ultimately taken into custody without incident.

