SAN MATEO (BCN) – Last week, San Mateo police arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred at a San Mateo County Transit District bus stop on May 14.

Police announced Monday that the suspect is Ricardo Bibbs, a 56-year-old man described as a transient, or someone who moves from place to place. Bibbs had previously been convicted twice for stabbing a person in two separate incidents, police said. Police are now asking for the public’s help with any tips related to the most recent stabbing.

It took place on the morning of Saturday, May 14. At 6:48 a.m. that morning, police received a report that a man was slumped over a bench at the SamTrans bus stop at 11 West Hillsdale Blvd., near the Hillsdale Shopping Center in San Mateo.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim “unresponsive with a pool of blood underneath him,” according to police. The victim, identified as 48-year-old Bay Area man Tedrick Towns, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Towns and Bibbs knew each other, according to police, and the stabbing was “not a random attack,” police said. The men had an argument at the bus stop earlier that morning which resulted in the stabbing, according to police. Someone who was waiting for the bus hours later then saw the victim and called 911.

Two days after the stabbing, on Monday, May 16, police arrested Bibbs in Redwood City. In addition to the prior stabbing convictions, Bibbs was a parolee-at-large, had an outstanding warrant and had failed to register as a sex offender, police said.

Detectives with the San Mateo Police Department are continuing to investigate the incident and ask that anyone with relevant information or security footage contact them.

People can call San Mateo police at (650) 522-7700 or can contact Detective Sgt. Paul Pak at (650) 522-7660 or pak@cityofsanmateo.org. People can also submit anonymous tips at https://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved.