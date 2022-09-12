Police release a photo of a robbery and attempted rape suspect that happened on Aug. 28 (Oakland Police Department).

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A man has been arrested and charged with robbery and attempted rape in Oakland, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Mercedes Dunlap was arrested by OPD and US Marshals in connection with an incident that occurred on the morning of Aug. 28. Dunlap is suspected of attacking a person and attempting to sexually assault them before fleeing the scene with the victim’s cell phone.

OPD investigators presented the case to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office which then charged Dunlap with the crimes.