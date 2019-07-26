Police arrest suspect in San Francisco Golden Retriever dognapping

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police arrested a man Tuesday in connection to a dog that was stolen earlier this month outside a San Francisco market.
‘Lily,’ a Golden Retriever, was stolen on the night of July 13 on the 1700 block of Post Street.
Police say the dog was untied from a pole in the area and taken.
Surveillance video captured the suspect untying Lily’s leash.
On July 14, a San Francisco police officer spotted a couple walking a Golden Retriever that looked like Lily.
The couple found the dog around 10:30 p.m. on July 13 near Golden Gate Avenue and Jones Street, police say.
The dog’s owner and Lily were then reunited.
On Tuesday, officers encountered a man allegedly breaking into windows of cars in the 1600 block of Franklin Street.
The suspect, identified as 53-year-old Le Van Hoc, was detained near Sacramento and Octavia Streets in San Francisco.
He was arrested on outstanding theft warrants and later, charged with a felony grand theft charge in connection to Lily’s dognapping.