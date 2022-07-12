Man arrested 10 months after sexually assaulting woman who accepted his offer for car ride.

(BCN) — Police in Pacifica arrested a woman who was allegedly driving a stolen car, the department said on Monday.

The woman, Helene Sangalang, from San Francisco, was pulled over on Sunday near Monterey Road and Esplanade Avenue after police allege she made several traffic violations. Officers say they identified the car she was in as being stolen and she was arrested.

Police determined that Sangalang had multiple arrest warrants throughout the Bay Area, for which she was booked into jail along with suspicion of buying or stealing a vehicle.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Pacifica Police Department at (650) 738-7314, case number 22-1844.

