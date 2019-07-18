Police asking for help in identifying suspect in Oakland robbery

OAKLAND (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is asking for help from the community in identifying a man involved in a strong-armed robbery in early April.

The robbery took place on April 7 at 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of 86th Ave.

The suspect severely assaulted a woman as she was leaving a church service, according to police. After assaulting and robbing the victim, the suspect fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as an African American male around 20-30 years old. He is 5-foot-8-inches and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark gray hoodie and black pants with an orange towel hanging from them.

The investigation is on-going and anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department’s Robbery and Assault Unit at (510) 238-3326.

The Oakland Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any helpful information leading to the arrest in this case.