SAN JOSE (BCN) — Police in San Jose are on the scene of the city’s 64th traffic fatality of the year, which occurred just before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Police tweeted at 3:15 a.m. that the adult male driver was pronounced dead at the scene after his vehicle struck a tree near East Capitol Expressway and Seven Trees Boulevard.

Roads are closed in the area while police conduct an investigation. This marks the 62nd fatal traffic collision for 2002, which have claimed 64 lives.

This is a developing story and more details will be shared when they become available.

