Police: Car crashes into Oakland church

OAKLAND (KRON) — Police officers are on scene of a church in Oakland where a car crashed into the building Tuesday night.

The church is located at 98th Avenue and Walter.

Police would not confirm the name of the church, however, Oakland’s Grace Baptist Church is located at the intersection where the crash occurred.

The crash was first reported to police around 8:15 p.m.

It’s unclear if anyone was inside the church or what caused the driver of the car to crash.

Police have not said whether anyone was hurt.