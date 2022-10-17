OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A police pursuit in Oakland ended in a bystander death on Monday morning, according to Oakland Police Department.

In a press conference held on Monday afternoon, OPD shared more details on the incident. According to police, Jonathan Hernandez, 23, of Oakland was wanted by police for felony threats as well as a hit-and-run incident that took place on Friday.

According to police, OPD found Hernandez around 7 a.m and he fled the area and causing a police pursuit. The pursuit ended when Hernandez collided with a truck on San Leandro Street close to the Colliseum BART station.

The driver of the pickup, a 44 year old Oakland man, died at the scene. His name will not be released until notification of next of kin. CITIZEN video of the aftermath shows multiple police cars on San Leandro Boulevard with police tape strewn across the street.

Officers arrested Hernandez, and Chief LeRonne Armstrong said that the department will be filing vehicular homicide charges against him for the collision.