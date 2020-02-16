Police continue to investigate after 2 women attacked along Embarcadero

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed and another was assaulted by a man along San Francisco’s Embarcadero.

It happened Saturday morning just before 7 a.m.

Police have arrested one man believed to be connected to both crimes.

The victims are expected to be OK.

The suspect is facing attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest charges, per officials.

Police believe the victims did not know the attacker.

San Francisco police say the first attack happened just before 7 a.m. Police responded to Pier 19, where one woman was stabbed by a man, who got away on a bike.

Police interviewed a woman visiting the city, who saw the aftermath.

The tourist only speaks Russian but says she was running with her son to Pier 23.

That’s when they saw a woman running faster, then a man riding his bike, swearing, using obscene words.

At first, they thought the man was coming for them as he circled his bike then moved on.

Next thing they know, they see the woman has been stabbed on her upper back.

Police say the victim suffered non life threatening injuries.

Around 7:10 a.m., police responded to another attack near Pier 39.

This time police say a man attacked a woman with a tool.

The victim was seen bandaged up before she was taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, tourists and locals were stunned to hear what happened.

“Scary.”

“Scary, coming here with so much people around feeling a little safer.”

“That’s just insane to hear,” Cody Kennedy said. “Unfortunately there are certain select few that cause to infliction of pain where it’s like you know I just don’t understand why people go down that route and it’s tragic to hear.”

Police said the suspect is connected to both incidents.

Exactly what led to the violence though is still unclear.

The suspect’s name is not being released at this time. Detectives are still looking for more witnesses to interview.

