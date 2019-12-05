Police crack down on package thefts

CAMPBELL (KRON) – It’s peak season for package deliveries, which is why one South Bay police department is reminding “porch pirates” to think twice before they swipe.

Some of the packages are set up by the department to be bait to stop thieves in their tracks.

Captain Gary Berg of Campbell Police Department explains, “Inside, there’s a GPS tracker and we’re notified when that package is moved.”

It started as a program for bikes – rigging bicycles with a tracker to lead officers to thieves.

Now it’s boxes – with online shopping exploding and technology changing, so has the trends with crime in the city of Campbell.

Captain Gary Berg says package thefts tend to increase around the holidays.

Investigators contact random residents for permission to send them bait packages.

The number of thefts went down in weeks when the bait program launched in 20-16.

Officers were able to stop thieves in their tracks.

“There’s a lot of times they don’t realize that this package belongs to the police department and has a tracker in it but it soon becomes apparent that they made the wrong decision,” said Berg.

But it’s not just about catching the suspects.

“It’s about getting the word out and having potential thieves realize that Campbell is not the place to come to steal packages,” Berg says.

A reminder to any determined porch pirate this holiday season.

