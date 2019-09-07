Police: Cupertino man arrested for inappropriate contact with minor

SAN CARLOS (KRON) — A Cupertino man has been arrested for inappropriate contact with a minor, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Ryland Chan.

Chan and the victim met while they both worked at TJ Maxx in San Carlos, according to authorities.

Chan allegedly engaged in sexually explicit conversations with the girl, knowing she was underage.

The suspect kept in contact with the minor through various social media platforms and sent inappropriate pictures to her phone for his “own sexual gratification”.

Detectives were notified and began an undercover investigation, posing as the victim.

The detectives communicated with Chan and both parties agreed to meetup in Redwood City.

Detectives arrested Chan on Wednesday.

The suspect was arrested for contacting a minor with the intent to commit various felony sexual assaults and arranging to meet with a minor for lewd acts.