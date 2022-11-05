UNION CITY, Calif. (BCN) — The Union City Police Department is offering free gun locks in an effort to promote gun safety.

The gun locks are available in the lobby of the police department at 34009 Alvarado-NIles Road. About a third of households with children ages 17 and younger have a gun in the home, police said.

Gun owners can take extra precautions when kids are in an environment where guns are present. These precautions including keeping guns out of the reach of children and out of sight by storing them securely, storing guns unloaded and secured with effective child-resistant gun locks in a locked container and storing the unloaded and locked guns separate from ammunition.

For more information about gun safety tips in the home, visit https://www.safekids.org/sites/default/files/documents/gun_safety_tips.pdf.

