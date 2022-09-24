SAN JOSE (KRON) — Two people were arrested on suspicion of stealing catalytic converters in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Department.

Police say that at 2:30 a.m. officers stopped a vehicle for an alleged traffic violation near the 400 block of Park Avenue. According to police, the couple was reportedly “trolling neighborhoods” and searching for catalytic converters to steal.





Officers found burglary tools, a stolen catalytic converter, and a loaded firearm in the vehicle. The man in the car was wanted out of another county for weapons, narcotics, and explosives charges. Both suspects were arrested and taken to jail on multiple charges.