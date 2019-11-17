Police: DNA connects suspect to 2nd elderly rape case in Sebastopol

SEBASTOPOL (KRON) – A man who was arrested in September for raping a 75-year-old women has now been connected to a second case that happened in June 2019.

Tirso De Jesus Guzman-Vivar, 26, was arrested on Sept. 5 on suspicion for raping an elderly woman whose family says was legally incapable of giving consent.

Guzman-Vivar was charged with unlawful sexual intercourse and booked at Sonoma County Jail.

On Saturday, investigators confirmed Guzman-Vivar was linked to an additional elderly rape case that happened in June.

Police say a 61-year-old victim was drugged and sexually assaulted multiple times.

The victim told police that Guzman-Vivar had been staying in her home as a guest and provided her with a fake name.

After evidence was obtained during the sexual assault investigation, DNA results confirmed a positive match to Guzman-Vivar.

Investigators collected several beverage samples which confirmed the drinks contained GHB, also known as the “date rape drug.”

Guzman-Vivar remains in custody at the Sonoma County Jail.

The suspect is now being charged for rape of an intoxicated victim, including his previous charge of rape in Sept.

Latest Headlines: