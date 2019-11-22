Police: Driver who crashed into Vallejo Dollar Tree hit gas instead of brake

VALLEJO (KRON) – Six people were hurt Thursday after a car crashed into a Vallejo Dollar Tree.

The car drove over a steel pole, going straight through the front door of the store along Sonoma Boulevard.

Police said the 75-year-old driver was confused and hit the gas instead of the brake.

No word on when the store will reopen.

This is the second car to plow through a store in The Plaza.

A driver intentionally rammed into the Big 5 Sporting Goods store earlier this week.

