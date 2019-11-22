VALLEJO (KRON) – Six people were hurt Thursday after a car crashed into a Vallejo Dollar Tree.
The car drove over a steel pole, going straight through the front door of the store along Sonoma Boulevard.
Police said the 75-year-old driver was confused and hit the gas instead of the brake.
No word on when the store will reopen.
This is the second car to plow through a store in The Plaza.
A driver intentionally rammed into the Big 5 Sporting Goods store earlier this week.
Latest News Headlines:
- Police: Driver who crashed into Vallejo Dollar Tree hit gas instead of brake
- ‘Go kill yourself’: Woman charged in boyfriend’s suicide releases last text messages
- AG Barr: Epstein’s death was a ‘perfect storm of screw-ups’
- Dog befriends baby giraffe after abandoned in South Africa
- 2-year-old German Shepherd will look like puppy forever due to rare condition