Petaluma, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Petaluma arrested two people last week in separate vehicle pursuits, police said in a statement Saturday.

The first incident occurred on Nov. 16 near Casa Grande High School, when a driver accelerated past an officer outside Casa Grande High School going about 80 mph in a zone with a speed limit of 30 mph. The officer later found the vehicle on Wren Lane.

Petaluma resident Miguel Angel Ramirez Saucedo, 18, is accused of being the driver. He was arrested on charges of evading a police officer, reckless driving, and obstructing a police officer.

In another vehicle pursuit the next day, Nov. 17, Petaluma police arrested Novato resident Starsha S. Develder, 35, after she allegedly led officers on a chase on Highway-101. Officers had attempted to make a stop due to expired registration.

That chase ended on the 6000 block of Redwood Drive and Develder was taken into custody.

