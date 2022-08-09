HAYWAYRD, Calif. (KRON) — Police found over a pound of marijuana in a vehicle after a traffic stop, according to a tweet from the Hayward Police Department.

Police pulled over a vehicle for an equipment violation, and an officer saw something that looked like marijuana in the back seat. The suspected marijuana appeared to be tied in plastic bags, but not in a sealed container as the law requires.

“While the personal use of marijuana is legal in California, there are still guidelines that must be followed to ensure the safety of the community,” read the tweet. “It is illegal to drive while under the influence of marijuana and an marijuana being transported in a car must be in a sealed container.”





Officers later learned it was over a pound of marijuana in the backseat. Upon searching the car officers discovered a loaded firearm as well. The driver was then arrested for multiple gun charged.