OAKLAND (KRON) — Police say a French Bulldog was stolen from a residential neighborhood in Oakland earlier this week.

The 5-month-old pup, named “Uni,” was last spotted Wednesday around 2:20 p.m. on the 1500 block of Campbell Street.

Police consider the dog’s disappearance a theft.

No other details have been released.

Those with information on the dog’s whereabouts are asked to contact Oakland police at (510) 238-7950.