SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Police discovered a ghost gun after a traffic stop on Saturday night, according to a statement from Santa Rosa Police Department.

Just after 7 p.m. on Saturday, SRPD’s Special Enforcement Team (SET) officers pulled a driver over for a vehicle code violation. The stop occurred near the intersection of Todd Road and Moorland Avenue. Police say they then determined that they needed to search the vehicle.

The two people in the vehicle were asked to step out, and a vehicle search was completed. In the search officer found a loaded 40 caliber handgun in the trunk.

The gun was privately made with no serial numbers, commonly referred to as a ghost gun. The gun also had a large magazine which made it capable of holding 30 round, according to police. After the investigation the officers determined that the driver was not aware of the gun.

Through the investigation officers found probable cause to arrest Edgar Vargas Pena, 29, of Santa Rosa. Pena was arrested without incident and booked into the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility for felony possession of a loaded weapon in a vehicle, and felony possession of a concealed firearm.