LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — DNA from Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was found at the scene of the killing of Las Vegas investigative journalist Jeff German, Sheriff Joe Lombardo revealed in a news conference Thursday.

Lombardo said the DNA evidence that connected Telles to the scene was found on a straw hat and shoes police confiscated as evidence from his home during a warrant search on Wednesday. The hat and shoes had been cut up in an effort to destroy the evidence, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Captain Dori Koren added.

Shoes were recovered following a search of the house of Robert Telles before he was arrested in connection with the death of Jeff German (LVMPD)

A hat matching a suspect’s description was recovered following a search of the house of Robert Telles before he was arrested in connection with the death of Jeff German (LVMPD)

Sources told 8 News Now Investigators that Telles is accused of stabbing 69-year-old German seven times.

“This is a terrible and jarring homicide one that has deeply impacted Las Vegas,” Lombardo said. “Every murder is tragic, but the killing of a journalist is particularly troublesome.”

Lombardo held a news conference to discuss the arrest of Telles Wednesday evening following a nearly two-hour standoff with police.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released Telles’ booking photo during the news conference. The 45-year-old is facing a murder charge in the stabbing death of German.

Robert Telles (LVMPD)

“He was booked into Clark County Detention Center last night on a charge of open murder,” Lombardo said.

German, 69, was found dead outside his home on Saturday morning, Sept. 3 but Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said he was actually killed on Friday at 11:18 a.m.

Telles, 45, an elected official, was taken into custody Wednesday after police served a search warrant at his home earlier in the day and confiscated two vehicles, including one that matched the description police released in a video a few days earlier of the suspect’s vehicle.

Clark County Public Administrator Robert “Rob” Telles. (KLAS)

Telles allegedly killed German because of stories written by German that ended his political career during an investigation by the Las Vegas Review-Journal into the Public Administrators Office.

Telles, who faces an open murder charge with the use of a deadly weapon, is due to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court at 1:30 p.m. for his initial appearance.

Glenn Cook, the executive editor for the Review-Journal, said the arrest of Telles was both an enormous relief and an outrage for the Review-Journal newsroom. “We are relieved Robert Telles is in custody and outraged that a colleague appears to have been killed for reporting on an elected official.”

Jeff German, investigative reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

German’s family released the following statement Thursday: