FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police have identified the man they believe set a house on fire killing two children and severely burning their mother, a news release from the Fresno Police Department said Wednesday.

Fresno Police announced the arrest of Filimon “Robert” Hurtado, 29. He is accused of setting the fire that killed two children and severely burned their mother on Tuesday.

The news release identified the two children killed in the fire as Calyx Hurtado, 5 months, and Cataleya Hurtado, 18 months. Police say the two children were his nephew and niece, respectively.

Their mother, identified only as a 32-year-old woman, is in the hospital with severe burns and police say she is “fighting for her life.”

According to investigators, Hurtado admitted to setting the house on fire and that he “wanted to kill everyone in the home,” the news release said. According to police, Hurtado had no prior criminal history.

Fresno police officials say Hurtado used gasoline to start the fire.

The release says that the suspect has been hospitalized with substantial burns. When he recovers, police say he will be booked into Fresno County Jail and charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, and several arson-related charges.