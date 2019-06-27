Police identify ‘person of interest’ in missing college student case

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Utah police say they have spoken with a person of interest in the disappearance of a college student missing for 10 days and are trying to find a mattress that had been at the man’s home.

Salt Lake City police chief Mike Brown released a photo of the mattress on Thursday and asked for whoever might have taken it to call police.

The homeowner is not in custody and his name was not made public.

The announcement came after police searched the man’s home for about 19 hours and were seeing going inside it with shovels and police dogs.

Mackenzie Lueck, 23, disappeared on June 17 after taking a Lyft June 17 from the airport to a park, where police say she met someone at about 3 a.m. and did not seem distressed.

The man’s home is about five miles (8 kilometers) from the park.