Police identify Richmond teacher arrested on sex crime charges

RICHMOND (KRON) — A 26-year-old man was identified Wednesday as the Richmond High School teacher arrested this week for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with an underage student.

The suspect, Israel Ayala Lopez, was arrested Monday on several sex crimes charges.

Police say Lopez taught physical education at Richmond High School since 2017.

Lopez is now being held in county jail on bail of $400,000.

The alleged relationship between Lopez and the 15-year-old student had been going on for more than a year, police said Tuesday.

Police were made aware of the alleged relationship after the student notified a school resource officer.

The school district said they have counseling resources available for students and staff on the campus.

“Safety of our students is our top priority and we want to encourage anyone who has concerns or feeling any anxiety or fear to take advantage of the counseling services that are available here at Richmond High School,” Marcus Walton, communications director for the district, said Tuesday.

