(BCN) — The Fremont Police Department is searching for a missing 77-year-old woman with Alzheimers, last seen Sunday at around 7:30 a.m.

Alizra Rodrigues Jorge is a 5-foot-2-inch hispanic woman, who was last seen in the Brookvale area wearing a purple jacket and gray pants. She is considered to be at risk.

This is an image of the missing woman.

Police urge anyone with more information to contact the department at 510-790-6800.

