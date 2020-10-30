Police investigate after body found on Grizzly Peak

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BERKELEY, Calif. (BCN) — A body was discovered Thursday morning on Grizzly Peak, Oakland police said. 

Officers responded at 9:10 a.m. to the 2400 block of Grizzly Peak Boulevard where a man’s body was found. 

Few details were released, but police said the body was in traumatic condition.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc. 

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News