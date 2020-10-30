Police investigate after body found on Grizzly Peak

BERKELEY, Calif. (BCN) — A body was discovered Thursday morning on Grizzly Peak, Oakland police said.

Officers responded at 9:10 a.m. to the 2400 block of Grizzly Peak Boulevard where a man’s body was found.

Few details were released, but police said the body was in traumatic condition.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

