Police investigate fatal crash near Highway 101 ramp in Petaluma

PETALUMA (KRON) — Police in Petaluma are investigating a deadly crash Wednesday afternoon near Lakeville Street and the on and off ramps to southbound Highway 101.

Drivers in the area are advised to use alternate routes as police investigate the crash.

Police have not detailed the circumstances of the crash or provided information on the person who was killed, but drivers can expect heavy traffic.

If you witnessed the crash or have any information on what happened, call the Petaluma Police Department at 707-778-4372.

This is developing, check back for updates