Police investigate fatal hit-and-run in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A trail of debris is all that remains in the early morning chaos.

“That intersection I’ve seen a lot of accidents,” Taylor Conniff said. “(I’ve) heard a lot from inside my house and there’s always glass and broken car pieces all over.”

A man is dead after what police believe is a hit-and-run crash in south San Jose.

Police were called to the intersection of Santa Teresa Boulevard and San Ignacio Avenue just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The victim, an adult man was driving a Volkswagen Passat, was turning westbound Santa Teresa Boulevard from northbound San Ignacio Avenue.

Police said he was struck by a driver of a Dodge Ram Laramie pick-up truck at the intersection.

“I heard a crash and it woke me up,” Jesse Lesperance said.

Lesperance’s home surveillance video captured police canvassing the neighborhood, armed with flashlights, looking for the driver who ran away from the scene.

“There’s been a couple of accidents in the years we’ve lived here,” Lesperance said.

Residents complain this intersection is like a speedway.

“I worry about it at nighttime going through especially because a lot of people do run the red light going down Santa Teresa because of the straight away,” Lesperance said. “A lot of people actually spin their tires and take off at the intersections because of that as well.”

And neighbors count yet another crash at what they call a dangerous street.

“I’ve almost gotten hit from people trying to turn left onto Santa Teresa and I’m going straight so probably like three or four times,” Conniff said.