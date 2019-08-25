Police investigate highway 4 shooting in Antioch

ANTIOCH (KRON) — “First thing I see is he’s driving one handed with a gun. I could see the gun aimed at me,” the unidentified victim said. “And I just sped up and weaved — and heard the shot.”

Concerned about showing his face, the victim of Saturday’s highway 4 shooting said the shooter had cut him off while he was headed toward the highway.

“He was looking at me and got out of his car to let me know ‘I’ll smoke you’ and I was just like ‘I don’t even know what your problem is man’.”

CHP said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of highway 4 near Hillcrest Avenue.

“Upon arrival, we located a single victim, he was not struck but his vehicle was hit by one round,” an officer said.

“Had that been a hollow tip and been three inches above through the glass, it would’ve hit me in my head or upper body,” the victim said.

Highway 4 westbound lanes were shut down for a couple of hours as officials collected evidence.

A motive is unknown, but CHP believes it was not random.

The victim said he still cant believe this happened to him.

“This could happen anywhere, but even unprovoked,” he said. “That’s what’s amazing to me — going about your business and this person, whatever’s going on in his life feels like he needs to end somebody else’s life.”

CHP said they do have shot spotter technology installed on highway 4 to help in their investigations.

But they are still looking for any witnesses to Saturday’s shooting, and encouraging drivers to stay alert.

“We just want to remind drivers to be vigilant and of of course if you see something say something,” the officer said.