Police investigate massive narcotics and firearms bust in Alameda County

OAKLAND (KRON) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Gang Suppression Unit found dozens of firearms in Alameda County on Wednesday.

Detectives located and recovered a total of 25 firearms, including multiple handguns, automatic weapons, Glock auto sears and FN 5.7mm handguns.

In May of 2019, an investigation began related to the illegal sale of narcotics and possession of firearms involving several different gangs.

During an initial search warrant operation, detectives located seven firearms, narcotics possessed for sale and Glock auto sears which are used to illegally convert semi-automatic handguns into automatic firearms.

The identities of the suspects have not yet been released.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back for more updates.