MILPITAS (KRON) — The Milpitas Police Department investigated a suspicious device inside a Walmart store Friday.

Fire and police officials evacuated people out of the building as a precaution.

Around 10:45 p.m. police said they believe the device to be fireworks.

The scene is now clear.

Police were on scene all evening and the store was closed.

ALL CLEAR…The @SanJosePD Bomb Squad has been rendered the package safe and it is believed to be fireworks. @SCCoSheriff is completing a secondary search of the business with their bomb dog. — Milpitas Police (@MilpitasPD) August 10, 2019

MPD is investigating the report of a suspicious device inside Walmart w/Milpitas Fire. Walmart has been evacuated as a precaution. We are currently assessing the object and Walmart remains closed at this time. Please stay clear of the area of the area. Updates on social media! — Milpitas Police (@MilpitasPD) August 10, 2019

Authorities advise the public to stay away from the area while they investigate.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.