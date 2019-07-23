Live Now
Police investigating after road rage escalates to shooting in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police are investigating an apparent road rage incident that turned into a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say they got word of the alleged road rage around 3:09 p.m.

Police say two cars were driving northbound on Interstate 280 toward San Francisco prior to shots being fire.

Both exited the freeway and while on the 200 block of Orizaba Avenue, an occupant of one of the cars began shooting toward the other car.

A passenger side of the car was hit by gunfire.

The driver was not injured.

Police describe the suspect’s car as an unknown sedan.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

