MORGAN HILL, Calif. (BCN)– Police in Morgan Hill are investigating an attempted robbery that occurred Monday. On Monday at 6:42 p.m. officers with the Morgan Hill Police Department responded to the area of the Llagas Creek Trail and Watsonville Road to investigate an attempted robbery.

Responding officers learned a woman was walking south on the Llagas Creek Trail when a man approached her from behind and tried to remove her backpack. The victim and the suspect struggled over the backpack until the victim kicked the suspect, causing him to fall to the ground.

KRON On is streaming live news now

The woman then ran to a restaurant, where she called police. Police described the suspect as a man with dark skin, no facial hair, approximately 6 feet tall, a thin build and a tattoo on one of his hands. The suspect was dressed in black.

Officers searched the area but did not locate the suspect.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.