BERKELEY (BCN) — An adult eating lunch at People’s Park Thursday afternoon was hit numerous times with a baseball bat, University of California at Berkeley police said. The assault was reported at 2 p.m. at the park at 2556 Haste St., police Sgt. Jacob Westlie said.

The assault is under investigation, Westlie said. The university wants to develop People’s Park with housing while maintaining some of the land as a park.

One of two key drivers for the university’s plans are the conditions at the park, the university said in 2020. A report from the Office of the President of the university, said the park was a “haven for crime and disruption.”

But some members of the community are opposed to the university’s plans and contend that the park does not have an unusually high crime rate. Recently, a judge told the university it must hold off on its development plans. People’s Park is on the National Register of Historic Places.

