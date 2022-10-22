SAN CARLOS, Calif. (BCN) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary and aggravated assault that occurred in San Carlos on Friday.

On Friday at 8:02 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the 3300 block of Melendy Drive on a report of a residential burglary. Deputies said a man had forced his way into the home, and the resident had confronted the suspect.

The suspect threatened and struck the resident before fleeing the residence and was last seen getting into a newer model dark colored four-door sedan driven by another suspect. Responding deputies searched the surrounding area but were unable to locate the vehicle or the suspects.

The first suspect is described as a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black bandana covering his face and black pants. The only description of the second suspect available was the suspect was driving the vehicle.

