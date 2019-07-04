Police investigating deadly stabbing in Vallejo

VALLEJO (KRON) — A man was stabbed to death in Vallejo in the early morning of July 4.

Police say the stabbing occurred just before 12:30 a.m. and was initially reported near the intersection of Lewis Brown Road and B.W. Williams Drive.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a single-car accident and the driver of the car suffering from several stab wounds.

Police say the stabbing actually occurred in the 300 block of Mini Drive in Vallejo.

The identity of the victim has not been released, nor have police said whether they are searching for a suspect.