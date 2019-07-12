Police investigating homicide in San Jose neighborhood

SAN JOSE (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department is investigating a homicide.

The homicide occurred Friday in the 3200 block of Montecito Drive in San Jose.

The location of the homicide is less than a half-mile from Chaboya Middle School and Tom Matsumoto Elementary School.

It’s unclear whether police are searching for a suspect or how many people are involved in the homicide.

A neighbor told KRON4 the victim is an elderly man who was a grandfather.

Police have not identified the victim.

The street has been blocked off all day long.

This is developing, check back for updates