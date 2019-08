SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A suspected was identified and “contained” after an officer involved shooting Thursday night in Santa Rosa.

The shooting occurred in the area of 9th Street and Morgan Street and was first reported by police on Twitter just before 7 p.m.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

Residents are asked to avoid the area while police investigate.

It’s unclear whether anyone was struck in the shooting or what prompted the gunfire.