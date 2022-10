BERKELEY, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Berkeley are investigating a robbery that occurred Saturday morning at People’s Park.

The incident was first reported at 5:41 a.m. Police said the victim reported he was robbed of his cell phone by a suspect with a stick and using a chemical agent spray.

The victim described the suspect as a light-skinned man. No other information about the incident was immediately available.

