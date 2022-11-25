EL CERRITO, Calif. (BCN)– Police in El Cerrito are investigating a robbery that occurred at a Safeway last week. The incident occurred at 6:56 p.m. on Nov. 18 at the Safeway at 11450 San Pablo Ave., according to the El Cerrito Police Department.

Police said two suspects left the store with unpaid merchandise, and when an employee attempted to stop the suspects by opening the suspects’ vehicle door, a woman hit the employee several times with her cellphone and her fist. The suspects then fled the scene in a blue Honda sedan and headed north on San Pablo Avenue toward Eastshore Boulevard.

