PALO ALTO, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Palo Alto are investigating a strong-armed robbery that occurred Friday in which a juvenile was robbed of her cellphone and debit card.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The robbery occurred Friday at around 1:30 p.m. on Embarcadero Road near the intersection of El Camino Real, according to the Palo Alto Police Department. Police said a male suspect pushed the 16-year-old cyclist off her bicycle, stole her cellphone case and ran away.

The victim fell into some bushes was not injured during the incident. The cellphone was later found in the roadway by a passerby in the area of Galvez Street at Nelson Road.

The victim’s debit card, which was inside her cellphone case at the time of the robbery had been taken and was not located. Police said the suspect is a White man about 6 feet tall and with a medium build.

He was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, black pants and a black face covering. Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call the Palo Alto Police Department at (650) 329-2413.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.