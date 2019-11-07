Police investigating series of car break-ins in Colma neighborhood

COLMA (KRON) — In Colma, there have been dozens of car break ins and burglaries that police believe are linked to burglaries in nearby jurisdictions and cities.

Police say they’re looking for three suspects seen on surveillance video breaking into a car on C Street

The suspects hit a majority of the cars along El Camino Real around midnight on Tuesday.

Walking along a stretch near the BART overpass, you can see shattered glass is still scattered all along the road.

Just down the road, neighbors on C Street and D Street were also hit.

“Shocking, very shocking. I’m surprised they did that many break ins in one night,” said one neighbor.

Pieces of glass windows were shattered along El Camino Real after dozens of cars were broken into early Tuesday morning, according to Colma police.

But the thieves didn’t stop there.

Surveillance cameras on C Street in a nearby neighborhood captured the criminals going after even more cars.

“I received a knock on the door around 2 o’clock in the morning, the police officer came and told me that there was a break in on my car,” said victim Louis Gotelli. “Went out there, saw the damage, some things missing, money, not much and he said there were a few other cars that got hit also.”

Gotelli is one of the many victims from Tuesday morning’s rash of break ins.

He says this is the first time this has happened in the 15 years he’s lived on C Street.

He says he feels violated and the whole thing has taken a toll on his kids.

Colma police say they’re looking for three suspects.

Two of them seen getting in and out of the car in the surveillance video.

Police say they believe the suspects are related to dozens of more car break ins in Daly City and in the unincorporated Broadmoor area.

If you were also hit or have surveillance video and haven’t talked with police yet, contact the Colma Police Department.

