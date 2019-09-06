Live Now
Police investigating theft at Apple store in San Mateo’s Hillsdale Mall

SAN MATEO (KRON) — Police are investigating a theft at an Apple store inside San Mateo’s Hillsdale Mall.

The theft occurred Thursday night at the mall located at 60 31st Avenue.

Police say the investigation into the theft remains active.

It’s unclear how much merchandise was stolen or whether police are searching for any suspects.

Apple store thefts are not uncommon in the Bay Area.

Just last week, more than $50,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from an Apple store in Burlingame.

Earlier this month, three women were caught on camera stealing 16 iPhones from a Walnut Creek store.

Police have released very limited information on Thursday night’s robbery in San Mateo.

This is developing, check back for updates

