Police join Ring surveillance network

NOVATO (KRON) – In the North Bay the Novato Police Department are joining a growing list of law enforcement agencies joining up with makers of Ring security cameras.

It’s a national trend, that has some privacy rights advocates concerned.

Video from security cameras are often used by law enforcement to try and apprehend people caught on video committing any number of alleged crimes.

From porch piracy to assault and worse.

Now the Novato Police Department is joining a network created by the makers of the Ring security cameras,which are implanted in doorbells.

But the department says they’re signing up with Ring. A company owned by Amazon, is not part of some big brother conspiracy. .

“We have no access to your cameras within the community. We don’t know their locations, we don’t know their owners,” Lietenant Mike Howard explains.

Howard says it’s providing people with a law enforcement portal to their Neighbors app, which acts as a virtual neighborhood watch.

Where people who have opted to join can post information about crimes in their area.

Police can use it as a way to get the message out when they need help from the community, tracking down surveillance video that can help them investigate crimes.

Howard said, “We can only reach out to you through the social media app and hope that those who have video will help investigate a crime, will respond to us and hope to provide us with information.”

There are hundreds of agencies now partnered up with Ring, nine of which are in the Bay Area.

The growing network has some concerned.

Dave Maass with the Electronic Frontier Foundation worries that police departments are giving little thought to possible threats to civil liberties and are being enlisted to promoting a product.

Mass explained, “Public safety should serve the public, not Amazon’s profit margin.”

The Novato Police Department maintains they’ve joined up with this network to help make their community safer.

The Neighbors app is free to download and it does not require owning a Ring device or any other security camera system to join.

