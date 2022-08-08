AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) — A bystander was bitten by a police K9 that was pursuing a suspect in American Canyon on Saturday, according to a press release from American Canyon Police Department.

On Saturday ACPD was pursing James Spencer, 48 when a police K9 was deployed because police deemed him as noncompliant. Spencer had evaded officers after crashing his car on Highway 29 and Mini Drive. The K9 bypassed Spencer’s car when released and mistakenly bit a bystander who was running away from the scene.

The bystander had previously been soliciting money in the middle of the intersection. ACPD convinced the bystander to be evaluated by a doctor. He was taken to Kaiser Permanente in Vallejo and treated for minor injuries before being released the same day.

The suspect, Spencer, was arrested without further incident and booked into the Napa County Department of Corrections.