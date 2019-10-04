Police looking for gunman in Richmond triple shooting, release surveillance video

RICHMOND (KRON) — Police are still searching for the gunman in a triple shooting Thursday afternoon in Richmond that left two people dead and another wounded.

The Richmond Police Department released surveillance video Friday afternoon showing a car with occupants they believe may have information on the shooting.

Gunshots can be heard on the surveillance video.

We believe that the occupant(s) of this blue Ford Explorer may have information related to the shooting that occurred on Esmond Ave yesterday. We are asking that they contact Detective Decious at 510-621-1747. pic.twitter.com/VyE2d9O1Zf — Richmond Police, CA (@RPDCAOnline) October 4, 2019

The shooting occurred on the 31000 block of Esmond Avenue.

Officers responded to the area around 3:47 p.m.

The two people killed in the shooting were identified Friday by the Contra Costa Coroner as Vishal Maharaj, 31 and Tyzion Harris, 18, both of Richmond.

Maharaj was sitting in his car with friends when he was shot and killed.

Police are now looking for the occupants of the blue Ford Explorer and ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact Richmond Police Detective Decious at (510) 621-1747.